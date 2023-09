India thrash Malaysia 6-0 in women's hockey

By Jugjet Singh





Hockey - Gongshu Canal Sports Park Stadium, Hangzhou, China - Players from India and Malaysia in action during the Preliminary Women's Pool A. - Reuters pic



KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian women's hockey team found world No. 7 India too hot to handle and went down 6-0 in an Asian Games match at the Gongshu Canal Sports Park Stadium in Hangzhou today.