Indian Women’s Team beat Malaysia 6-0 to continue their winning run at 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022

Monika, Deep Grace Ekka, Navneet Kaur, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Sangita Kumari, and Lalremsiami were the goalscorers for India







Hangzhou: Indian Women's Hockey Team on Friday registered their second consecutive victory at the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022, defeating Malaysia 6-0 in Pool A match. Monika (7’), Deep Grace Ekka (8’), Navneet Kaur (11’), Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke (15’), Sangita Kumari (24’), and Lalremsiami (50’) scored a goal each for India.