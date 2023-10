No. 8 Maryland field hockey vs No. 16 Penn State preview

The Terps look to bounce back after falling to No. 6 Rutgers on the road.



By Ryan-Martin





Photo courtesy of Maryland Athletics.



After recently falling to undefeated Rutgers in a penalty shootout, No. 8 Maryland field hockey (7-3) searches for its first Big Ten win of the season when it hosts No. 16 Penn State on Sunday.