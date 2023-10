Dragons Defeat Hofstra in Double Overtime, 2-1



Photo by: Jim Beaver/Sideline Photos



HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. - Eline Di Leva scored with under twenty seconds in overtime two as Drexel downed Hofstra 2-1, for its fourth straight victory on Saturday afternoon. The contest secured DU's second CAA win of the season as the team improved to 8-3 and 2-1 in conference play.