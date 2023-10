Hockey India congratulates Lalit Kumar Upadhyay on completing 150 international matches

The forward achieved the milestone during India’s match against Pakistan in Hangzhou







Hangzhou: Hockey India on Saturday congratulated Indian Men’s Hockey Team forward Lalit Kumar Upadhyay for earning his 150th International Cap. Lalit, who hails from Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, achieved the feat during India’s match at the ongoing 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022 against Pakistan.