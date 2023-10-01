India celebrate goal-fest against Pakistan

By Tariq Ali



Eight times Asian Games men's hockey champion Pakistan suffered the biggest ever defeat in the international hockey against its arch rival India 2 - 10 in a Pool A match at Gongshu Canal Sports Park field hockey field, Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games.







The previous worst defeat for Pakistan being 1- 9 against Australia in the four nation invitational Australian Challenge in Melbourne 2017.



The Indian men's hockey team achieved a comprehensive victory against its arch -rival Pakistan by 10-2 in the exciting match. India was 2-0 at the end of the first quarter, 4-0 at the half time, 7-2 at the end of the third quarter and 10-2 at the full regulation time. Indian skipper Harmanpreet Singh scored four goals, Varun Kumar 2, Sumit, Shamsher Singh, Mandeep Singh and Lalit Kumar Upadhyay scored one goal each.



As much India and Pakistan hockey rivalry is concerned India and Pakistan faced each other in 180 international hockey matches Pakistan have a better performance won 82, India won 66 and 32 matches ended in a draw. Pakistan scored 402 goals and India 377 goals against each other.



In the Asian Games India and Pakistan played 16 matches against each other Pakistan won 8, India won 5 and 3 matches ended drawn. Pakistan scored 31 goals and conceded 27 goals to India.



The biggest defeats for Pakistan in international men's hockey are as follows



Pakistan 2-10 India, Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games

Pakistan 1-9 Australia, Melbourne 2017 four nation invitational Australian Challenge

Pakistan 2-9 Netherlands, 2006 Terrassa FIH Champions Trophy

Pakistan 0-7 Germany, Hamburg 1994 Test Match

Pakistan 0-7 Australia, London 2012 Olympic Games

Pakistan 2-8 England, Bhubaneshwar 2014 FIH Champions Trophy

Pakistan 2-8 Australia, Perth 2011 three nation invitational Australian Challenge

Pakistan 1-7 India, London 2016-17 FIH Hockey World League Semi Finals

Pakistan 1-7 New Zealand, Manchester 2002 Commonwealth Games



Pakistan suffered some biggest defeats against India:



Pakistan 1-7 India, London 2016-17 Hockey World League Semi Finals

Pakistan 1-6 India, London 2016-17 Hockey World League Semi Finals

Pakistan 4-7 India, Amstelveen 2003 FIH Champions Trophy

Pakistan 4-7 India, New Delhi 2010 Commonwealth Games

Pakistan 1-5 India, Ipoh 2016 Azlan Shah Cup

Pakistan 2-5 India, Madras 1995 South Asian Federation Games



The biggest victory for Indian men's hockey team against the top ranked teams



India 24-1 United States, Los Angeles 1932 Olympic Games

India 18-0 Tanzania, Moscow 1980 Olympic Games

India 18-1 Mexico, Santiago 2008 FIH Olympic Games Qualifiers

India 14-0 Malaysia, Kuala Lumpur 1954 Test Match

India 12-0 Bangladesh, New Delhi 1982 Asian Games

India 12-1 Australia, Melbourne 1935 Test Match

India 12-1 Japan, New Delhi 1982 Asian Games

India 10-2 South Africa, Potchefstroom 2022 FIH Pro League

India 10-2 Pakistan, Hangzhou 2023 Asian Games 2022