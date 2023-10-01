India demolishes Pakistan 10-2 to register its biggest margin of victory in hockey

Even if the superiority of the Indian team is considered, evident in the Asian Champions Trophy just over a month ago, this was clinical to the point of ruthless.



Uthra Ganesan





India’s captain, Harmanpreet (in blue), with his four goals – two penalty corners and two strokes -- insisted the team wasn’t getting ahead of it despite the massive win. | Photo Credit: AP



It was billed as the clash of arch-rivals. It ended up being a one-sided display of pure excellence and dominance as India thrashed Pakistan 10-2 in their Pool A match here on Saturday.



