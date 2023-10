Historic win for India at Hangzhou 10 - 2





In a remarkable show of aggression, the measured Indian team outplayed and outsmarted Pakistan with a bigger than tennis score 10-2 to keep their all-win record. The flood-lit stadium here in Hangzhou saw goals raining through methodical sorties that India sent throughout sixty minutes. By scoring 10 goals against Pak India made history today. It is the maximum by either team in any 180 matches they played since first met in 1956.