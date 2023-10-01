Indian Men's Hockey Team stuns Pakistan in Hangzhou, picks dominant 10-2 win

Mandeep Singh, Harmanpreet Singh, Sumit, Varun Kumar, Shamsher Singh, and Lalit Kumar Upadhyay scored goals for India in the match







Hangzhou: The Indian Men's Hockey Team on Saturday dominated their neighbouring rivals Pakistan at the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022, getting a stunning 10-2 victory to continue their winning run in the tournament. India forward Lalit Kumar Upadhyay earned his 150th International Cap in the match. Harmanpreet Singh (11', 17’, 33', 34') scored four goals, while Varun Kumar (41’, 54') scored a brace. Mandeep Singh (8'), Sumit (30’), Shamsher Singh (46'), and Lalit Kumar Upadhyay (49') also scored a goal each for India to get the win. Muhammad Khan (38'), and Abdul Rana (45') scored the goals for Pakistan.



