Korea beat pool leaders Malaysia in penultimate hockey group stage game



Korea's Lee Nam-yong celebrates scoring their second goal against Malaysia during a men's pool B hockey match at the Hangzhou Asian Games in Hangzhou, China on Saturday. [REUTERS/YONHAP]



The Korean men’s hockey team beat Malaysia 4-3 in a close Pool B game at GSP Stadium in Hangzhou, China on Saturday, to take second place in the group with a game left to play.