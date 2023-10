Diary of My Schizophrenic Sport

By Bernardo Fernandes







As coach, fan and someone who apparently still cares, I am curious to see how the European Hockey Federation – or must I say ‘J I’ as the new logo seems to indicate (…!?) will manage a once again amateur and conflictive calendar planning, where Indoor competitions – an important pillar for the sport on most European countries is completely ‘strangled’ by the perspective of Olympic qualifiers and a World Cup of the most bizarre format ever created – hockey5s.