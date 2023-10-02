‘My father was my rock during uncertain times', says Indian Men’s Hockey Team Forward Sukhjeet Singh

The lad from Jalandhar speaks on his arduous journey as a hockey player on the latest episode of Hockey Te Charcha podcast







Bengaluru: Indian Men’s Hockey Team forward Sukhjeet Singh, 26, attributes his hockey success to his father. Sukhjeet's father, a former hockey player, gave him a hockey stick when he was four years old; since then, Sukhjeet has overcome numerous obstacles on his way to the Indian Men's Hockey Team. On the most recent episode of Hockey Te Charcha, a podcast series launched by Hockey India, he delves into the complexities.



