Jang Jong-Hyun creates records

By Tariq Ali



South Korea defeated Oman by 16-2 (Half time 7-0) in their last Pool B match in the men's hockey in the 19th Asian Games 2022 at Gongshu Canal Sports Park Stadium, Hangzhou. For the South Korean men's hockey team Jang Jong-Hyun scored five magnificent goals.







Now, Jang Jong-Hyun is the leading goal scorer in the men's hockey event with 15 goals. This is the third instance when Jang Jong-Hyun scored 15 goals in an edition in Asian Games is now a unique achievement in any field hockey tournament history.



The list of leading goal scorers with 15 goals in Asian Games.



17 goals - Abdul Waheed Khan, Pakistan Jakarta 1962

15 Jang Jong-Hyun, South Korea Doha 2006

15 goals - Jang Jong-Hyun, South Korea Jakarta 2018

15* goals - Jang Jong-Hyun, South Korea Hangzhou (it is in progress)



Jang Jong-Hyun scored 15 or more goals in an edition on the three occasions is also a record.



Paul Litjens of Netherlands almost achieved the landmark. but his tally of goals in FIH Champions Trophy was reduced to 14 goals. He scored 16 goals in the EuroHockey Nations Championship, Hannover 1978 and 15 goals in the FIH World Cup , Buenos Aires 1978. Unfortunately his tally of goals reached 14 goals in the FIH Champions Trophy Karachi 1980.



The list of other men's hockey players scored 15 or more goals in an edition twice:



Men's hockey

26 goals - Jorge Lombi, Argentina Pan American Cup London (Canada) 2004

19 goals - Jorge Lombi, Argentina World Cup Qualifiers Edinburgh 2001



16 goals - Paul Litjens, Netherlands EuroHockey Nations Championship Hannover 1978

15 goals - Paul Litjens, Netherlands FIH World Cup, Buenos Aires 1978



Women's hockey

22 goals - Pietie Coetzee, South Africa All Africa Games, Abhuja 2003

15 goals - Pietie Coetzee, South Africa FIH World Cup Qualifiers Harare 1997