Indian Women’s Hockey Team fightbacks to secure 1-1 draw against Korea in thrilling 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022 clash

Navneet Kaur emerged as the goal-scorer for India







Hangzhou: The Indian Women's Hockey Team came from behind to record a thrilling 1-1 draw against Korea in their third Pool A match of the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022 on Sunday. For India, Navneet Kaur (44’) scored an equaliser after a goal from Hyejin CHO (12’) had put Korea in front.