Matthew Bell releases his book Second Chances





During his time as a professional hockey player in Germany and a member of Ireland’s national team, Matthew Bell was diagnosed with a cancerous brain tumor in 2019. After a long treatment and his fight to overcome all the hurdles caused by the disease, Matthew has decided to document his story in a book - “Second Chances” – that recounts his battle for recovery and his extraordinary comeback to hockey. It is an inspirational story about resilience, hope and positive mental attitude.