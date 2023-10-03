Hockey India announces 20-member Sub Junior Men and Women squads for the Netherlands Tour

The tour is scheduled to take place from 9th October to 16th October







New Delhi: Hockey India on Monday announced the 20-member Sub Junior Men and Women squads that will embark on an exciting tour of the Netherlands, scheduled from 9th October to 16th October. This historic tour marks the first time that the Indian Sub Junior Men and Women's Teams will compete in international matches, a testament to the growing prowess of Indian hockey at the grassroots level, while also elevating the country's stature on the global hockey stage.



