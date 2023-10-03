FIH President strengthens global ties at Hangzhou Asian Games





FIH President Tayyab Ikram recently embarked on a mission to bolster relationships and enhance the international reach and recognition of hockey during his ongoing visit to the Hangzhou Asian Games. Through a series of significant meetings and exchanges, President Ikram and the FIH have taken significant strides towards promoting and developing the sport of hockey on a global scale. These interactions not only signify the commitment to the growth of hockey but also honor individuals and organizations that have contributed to its success.



