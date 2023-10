India beat Hong Kong China 13-0 to top Pool A

Deep Grace Ekka, Vandana Katariya and Deepika scored hat-tricks for the Indian women’s hockey team. India will play the Pool B runner ups in the semi-finals next.





Indian hockey player Deep Grace Ekka (Getty Images)



The Indian women's hockey team beat Hong Kong China 13-0 in its final Pool A match of the Asian Games 2023 women’s hockey tournament at the Gongshu Canal Sports Park Stadium in Hangzhou, the People’s Republic of China on Tuesday.