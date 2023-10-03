Indian Women’s Hockey Team enters Semi-Finals of 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022 with 13-0 win over Hong Kong China in their last Pool game

Hangzhou: The Indian Women's Hockey Team on Tuesday made it to the Semi-Finals of the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022, with a resounding 13-0 win over Hong Kong China in their last Pool A match. Vandana Katariya (2’, 16’, 48’), Deepika (4’, 54’, 58’) Monika (7’), Deep Grace Ekka (11’, 42), Sangita Kumari (27’, 55’), Vaishnavi Vithal Phalke (34’), and Navneet Kaur (58’) were the goalscorers for India.



