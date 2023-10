Indian Women’s Hockey Team aims to book semis berth with win against Hong Kong China in 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022

India are unbeaten so far in the competition and leading the Pool A tally







Hangzhou: In their last Pool A encounter at the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022, the Indian Women's Hockey Team is all set to take on Hong Kong China on Tuesday. After a stellar start to the tournament, India is looking to maintain their momentum, while Hong Kong China are seeking their first victory.