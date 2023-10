Time for Indian men's hockey team to justify favourites tag

Anish Anand





Coach Craig Fulton of India during the 2022-23 FIH Hockey Pro League match between Netherlands and India on June 7, 2023 in Eindhoven, Netherlands. Joris Verwijst/BSR Agency/Getty Images



As expected, India's men's hockey team won all their group-stage matches at the Hangzhou Asian Games. As expected, they scored plenty of goals, 58 to be exact. As expected, they barely conceded any - five in five matches. As expected, they topped their group and made it to the semi-finals.