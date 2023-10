Malaysia fail to beat hosts China and miss semis spot

By T. AVINESHWARAN





Malaysia’s Razie Rahim and China player Guo Zixiyang fight for the ball during the 19th Asian Games in China.- S.S.Kanesan/The Star.



THE Gongshu Canal Park Stadium felt like a cauldron with the legion of Chinese fans rallying their national team in their final Pool B hockey match of the Asian Games.