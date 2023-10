The Great Wall stands firm, Malaysia collapse like a house of cards

By Jugjet Singh





Malaysia’s Najmi Farizal (right) in action during the match against China at Gongshu Canal Sports Park. - NSTP/ASYRAF HAMZAH



IN a banter with my colleague, Kongster, hours before the Malaysia-China Group B match, this scribe had said that he will chew the entire Great Wall of China, brick by brick, if the Speedy Tigers fail to advance to the Asian Games men's hockey semi-finals.