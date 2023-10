Pakistan hockey coach apologies for embarrassing India loss

India beat Pakistan 10-2 during the Asian Games



By Abdul Mohi Shah





Pakistan and India's hockey players in action. - AHF



ISLAMABAD: While the country’s hockey fans are still in disbelief over Pakistan's record defeat (2-10) at the hands of arch-rivals India in the 19th Asian Games pool hockey match, head coach and team manager Saeed Khan apologised to the nation and promised that the team would come up with a new vigor in a crucial match against Japan on Monday (today).