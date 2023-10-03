Pakistan will return home without a medal

By Tariq Ali



Pakistan men's hockey team lost to Japan by 2-3 in the last encounters of the Pool A. Now, Pakistan is out of the medal race. In the classification matches Pakistan will face Malaysia for the fifth position in the Men's Hockey in the 19th Asian Games 2022 at Gongshu Canal Sports Park Stadium, Hangzhou 2023.







In the semi finals India will face South Korea and Japan will fight against China on 6 October 2023.



Eight times Asian Games men's hockey Champion Pakistan will return home without a medal for the second consecutive time. In the last Asian Games at Jakarta 2018 Pakistan lost the match played for the bronze medal against the arch-rivals India by 1-2.



Pakistan's Medal Summary in the major men's hockey international events

International events App. Medals. Medalless

Olympic Games........14.....8 (3+2+2).....6

World Cup.................13.....6 (4+2+0).....7

Champions Trophy...32...16 (3+7+6)...16

Champions

Challenge (l)...............1......1 (0+1+0)....1

Hockey World

League....,...................3......0 (0+0+0) ...3

Hockey Series............1......0 (0+0+0)....1

Hockey Nations Cup. 1......0 (0+0+0)....1

Hockey Pro League. Suspension in 2019



Afro-Asian Games. 1......1 (0+1+0)....0

Asian Games............16....14 (8+3+3)....2

Asia Cup...................11......9 (3+3+3)....2

Asian Champions

Trophy.........................7.....5 (3+2+0).....2



Azlan Shah Cup.......22...13 (3+7+3).....9