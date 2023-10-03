Pakistan played best hockey but ended up losers, out of semifinal

K ARUMUGAM







Pakistan, in a desperate and valiant attempt to keep semifinal chance alive, played their best hockey of the Asian Games today but could not overcome gritty defending champions Japan. Needing a win to knock out Japan and thus find a place for themselves as second in the pool, Pakistan dished out an exciting fare in the entire sixty minutes of play, but equally challenging defence planx of Shota Yamada, captain Masaki Ohshi and Manabu Yamashita saw their moves doused before catch fire to protect their slender solitary goal lead for the next 32 minutes!



