Indian Men's Hockey Team beats Bangladesh 12-0 to top Pool A, confirms Semi-Final berth

Hangzhou: The Indian Men's Hockey Team on Monday qualified for the Semi-Final round of the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022, with a 12-0 win over Bangladesh. With five wins in all their five Pool stage matches, India ended the Pool stage as table toppers. Harmanpreet Singh (2', 4', 32'), and Mandeep Singh (18', 24', 46) scored hat-tricks each, while Abhishek (41', 57) scored a brace for India. Lalit Kumar Upadhyay (23'), Amit Rohidas (28'), Nilakanta Sharma (47'), and Gurjant Singh (56') also scored a goal each to help India get the win.



