Cardinal defense limited the Cavaliers to just five shots all game.



By Alexa Mosley





Louisville defense shut out Virginia's usually powerful offensive corps. Courtesy Virginia Athletics



No. 7 Virginia traveled to Louisville, Ky., Friday afternoon for the second competition of their three game road trip. The Cavaliers (7-4, 1-2 ACC) were set to take on the No. 5 Cardinals (9-1, 1-1 ACC), who were undefeated at home at Trager Stadium. Ultimately, the Cavaliers were unable to spoil that Cardinal home winning streak, as a 2-0 Louisville victory earned them a 5-0 home record.



