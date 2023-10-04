The slide of hockey powerhouses in Asia does not augur well, on or off the field

While India continues to be the outlier to the general Asian slide, a weaker continent will force the team to move more and more out in search of competitive experience.



Uthra Ganesan





Pakistan, one of the most successful teams in hockey history across competitions has appeared a very poor imitation of its former self, suffering a 2-10 defeat to India and, along with Malaysia, were sent packing from the Asian Games. | Photo Credit: AFP



The first time the Chinese media bothered to speak to one of their players post-match after a week’s hockey action at the Asian Games was on Monday night, following the men’s team’s incredible performance which saw it top Pool B and advance to the semifinals.



