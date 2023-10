Unbeaten Indian Men's Hockey Team to face four-time Asian Games Champions Korea in 1st Semi-Final in Hangzhou

India will take on Korea in the all-important Semi-Final clash on Wednesday







Hangzhou: The Indian Men's Hockey Team will face their toughest challenge yet at the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022, when the side led by Captain Harmanpreet Singh square off against four-time Champions Korea in the 1st Semi-Final on Wednesday. Dominant India, once again, ended the Pool Stage as table-toppers after picking a 12-0 win over Bangladesh on Monday.