Indian Women’s Hockey Team gears up for China clash in high-stakes Semi-Final showdown at 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022

India remained unbeaten in the group stage and topped the Pool A tally







Hangzhou: The stage is set for an epic showdown as the Indian Women's Hockey Team goes head-to-head against China in the 1st Semi-Final of the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022, scheduled to take place on Thursday. Both teams have shown remarkable form in the tournament, and a place in the Final is on the line in what promises to be a thrilling contest.