India and China record big scores in women's hockey

By Tariq Ali
Indian women's hockey team defeated Hong Kong by 13-0 (Half time 6-0) in the Pool A match at Gongshu Canal Sports Park Stadium Hangzhou in the 19th Asian Games 2022. For the Indian team Vandana Katariya (3) and Deepika (3) scored hat tricks.
Following are the biggest scores for the Indian women's hockey team in the Asian Games
India 22-0 Hong Kong, New Delhi 1982
India 21-0 Kazakhstan, Jakarta 2018
India 13-0 Thailand, Bangkok 1998
India 13-0 Thailand, Guangzhou 2010
India 13-0 Singapore, Hangzhou 2023
India 13-0 Hong Kong, Hangzhou 2023
Chinese women's hockey team defeated Thailand by 12-0 (Half time 4-0) in the Pool B match.
Following are the biggest scores for the Chinese women's hockey team in the Asian Games
China 20-0 Indonesia, Hangzhou 2023
China 15-0 Hong Kong, Beijing 1990
China 15-0 Hong Kong, Jakarta 2018
China 13-0 Thailand, Guangzhou 2010
China 12-0 Thailand, Hangzhou 2023
China 11-0 Kazakhstan, Hangzhou 2023
The line ups for the Semi Finals in the Women's Hockey event in the 19th Asian Games 2022 Hangzhou:
Indian and Chinese teams will play in the first semi final and in the second semi final South Korea will fight against Japan on 5 October 2023.
For the records the following are the the Semi Finalists of the Women's Hockey event in the previous Asian Games
17th Asian Games, Incheon 2014
Semi Finals
(I) China 1-2 Japan
(II) South Korea 3-1 India
For the Bronze Medal
India 2-1 Japan
Final
South Korea 1-0 China
18th Asian Games, Jakarta 2018
Semi Finals
(I) Japan 2-0 South Korea
(II) India 1-0 China
For the Bronze Medal
China 2-1 South Korea
Final
Japan 2-1 India