India and China record big scores in women's hockey

By Tariq Ali



Indian women's hockey team defeated Hong Kong by 13-0 (Half time 6-0) in the Pool A match at Gongshu Canal Sports Park Stadium Hangzhou in the 19th Asian Games 2022. For the Indian team Vandana Katariya (3) and Deepika (3) scored hat tricks.







Following are the biggest scores for the Indian women's hockey team in the Asian Games

India 22-0 Hong Kong, New Delhi 1982

India 21-0 Kazakhstan, Jakarta 2018

India 13-0 Thailand, Bangkok 1998

India 13-0 Thailand, Guangzhou 2010

India 13-0 Singapore, Hangzhou 2023

India 13-0 Hong Kong, Hangzhou 2023



Chinese women's hockey team defeated Thailand by 12-0 (Half time 4-0) in the Pool B match.



Following are the biggest scores for the Chinese women's hockey team in the Asian Games

China 20-0 Indonesia, Hangzhou 2023

China 15-0 Hong Kong, Beijing 1990

China 15-0 Hong Kong, Jakarta 2018

China 13-0 Thailand, Guangzhou 2010

China 12-0 Thailand, Hangzhou 2023

China 11-0 Kazakhstan, Hangzhou 2023



The line ups for the Semi Finals in the Women's Hockey event in the 19th Asian Games 2022 Hangzhou:

Indian and Chinese teams will play in the first semi final and in the second semi final South Korea will fight against Japan on 5 October 2023.



For the records the following are the the Semi Finalists of the Women's Hockey event in the previous Asian Games



17th Asian Games, Incheon 2014

Semi Finals

(I) China 1-2 Japan

(II) South Korea 3-1 India

For the Bronze Medal

India 2-1 Japan

Final

South Korea 1-0 China



18th Asian Games, Jakarta 2018

Semi Finals

(I) Japan 2-0 South Korea

(II) India 1-0 China

For the Bronze Medal

China 2-1 South Korea

Final

Japan 2-1 India