No. 5 Virginia field hockey bounces back with a shutout win against No. 26 Miami

The Cavaliers put on a dominant performance to wrap up their road trip



By Tanmayi Patil





The Cavaliers never relented an early lead against the RedHawks. Courtesy Virginia Athletics



Last Sunday saw No. 5 Virginia field hockey travel to Oxford, Ohio for a matchup against No. 26 Miami on the final leg of its road trip. Adding a third shutout victory to this season’s record, the Cavaliers (7-4, 1-2 ACC) played a strong offensive game to triumph 2-0 against the RedHawks (8-5, 3-0 MAC).