Ipswich's Club Greats Bringing On Next Gen

Rod Gilmour, of The Hockey Paper, speaks to Ipswich women's captain on club greats and bringing on next gen







It may be 30 years since Ipswich won their only Vitality Women’s Premier Division title, yet the club’s success in the 1990s is still revered as the 2023/24 squad sets its sights on another season in Conference East.