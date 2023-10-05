Irish EY Hockey League Weekend preview





EY HOCKEY LEAGUE MEN’S DIVISION 1



Banbridge’s fixture with Annadale was postponed due to Banbridge’s involvement in the EHL HL KO 16 round in Barcelona leaving their Ulster Rivals with a weekend off. Elsewhere, the other eight sides are all in action. Corinthian, currently in fourth place, host table topping, free scoring Lisnagarvey at St. Columba’s College in Whitechurch, south of Dublin. Eighth placed YMCA take on ninth placed UCD in Wesley College, both sides fresh from their first wins of the campaign. Third placed Three Rock Rovers take on bottom of the table Instonians, who are still searching for their first League point, in Grange Road while Glenanne in fifth, host Monkstown in sixth, at St. Andrew’s College in what is now a geographic derby since Glenanne’s relocation to the Booterstown venue.



