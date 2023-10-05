Hockey One: Kookaburra legend Jamie Dwyer picks his top ten men’s and women’s players to watch in 2023

There’s stacks of talent gathered for Hockey One. Australian great Jamie Dwyer tips the top ten players set to impact the men’s and women’s leagues.



Michael Randall





Jamie Dwyer sees Hockeyroos superstar Steph Kershaw at the top of the tree of his top ten Hockey One players. Picture: Matt King/Getty Images



The Kookaburras’ games record holder, the late-blooming beau of Aussie swim star Shayna Jack, a returning international rock star and a pair of Vic kids are among the 10 best players in this year’s men’s Hockey One competition.



