From back injuries to major hockey events, Sarah Wilson on being top FIH umpire

By Nigel Duncan





Sarah Wilson, centre, has been a mainstay officiating at major FIH events PIC: Worldsportpics



Sarah Wilson will officiate at her third Olympic Games in Paris next summer, but her rise to become one of the world’s leading officials was kick-started by a series of debilitating back injuries which forced the promising young hockey player to hang up her stick.