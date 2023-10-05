Defending Champion Japan will face India in the Men's Final

By Tariq Ali



Asian Games men's hockey defending champion Japan will take three times champion India in the final of the 19th Asian Games 2022 at Gongshu Canal Sports Park Stadium, Hangzhou on 6 October 2023.







Yesterday, in the first semi final three times champion India defeated 4 times champion South Korea by a margin of 5 goals to 3. India was leading by 3-0 at the end of the first quarter and 4-0 at the half time. For the Indian team Hardik Singh, Mandeep Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Amit Rohidas and Abhishek each scored one goal. And for the losing South Korean team Man-jae Jung scored a hat trick.



In the second semi final the defending champion Japan shattered the dreams of the host China to go ahead, Japan defeated China by 3-2. For the Japan Ken Nagayoshi, Raiki Fujishima and Ryoma Ooka scored a goal each. For the Chinese team the goal scorers were Lin Changliang and Jiesheng Gao.



Following are the details of the finals in the Men's Hockey in Asian Games



1958 Tokyo Pakistan became the Champion

on the better goal average to India. (Goal Difference Pakistan +19 to India +15).



1962 Jakarta Pakistan 2-0 India

( Goal scorers: Manzur Hussain Atif and Abdul Waheed Khan)



1966 Bangkok India 1-0 Pakistan

(Goal scorer: Balbir Singh Sr in the AET 90')



1970 Bangkok Pakistan 1-0 India

( Goal scorer: Abdul Rasheed Jr. in the AET 98')



1974 Tehran Pakistan 2-0 India

(Goal scorers: Manzurul Hassan 6' and Munawwar uz Zaman 45')



1978 Bangkok Pakistan 1-0 India

(Goal scorer: Munawwar uz Zaman 7')



1982 New Delhi Pakistan 7 -1 India

(Goal scorers: For Pakistan Kaleem Ullah (2), Manzurul Hassan (2) Haneef Khan (2) and Hasan Sardar. For India Zafar Iqbal)



1986 Seoul South Korea 2 -1 Pakistan

(Goal scorers: For South Korea Han Jong- Ryul (2). For Pakistan Ishtiaq Ahmed)



1990 Beijing No playoffs

Pakistan won the gold medal on the better performance. India got the silver medal.



1994 Hiroshima South Korea 3-2 India

(Goal scorers: For South Korea Shin Seok-Ku and Park Shin Huem (2). For India Anil Aldrin and Shakeel Ahmed)



1998 Bangkok India 1-1 South Korea (penalties 4-2)

(Goal scorers: For India Dhanraj Pillay. For South Korea Yeo Woon-Kon)



2002 Busan South Korea 4-3 India

(Goal scorers: For South Korea Keon-Wook, Yeo Woon-Kon (2) and Song Seung-tae. For India Jugraj Singh (2) and Gagan Ajit Singh)



2006 Doha South Korea 3-1 China

(Goal scorers: For South Korea Yoon Sung-Hoon and Yeo Woon-Kon (2). For China Na Yubo)



2010 Guangzhou Pakistan 2-0 Malaysia

(Goal scorers: Sohail Abbas and Rehan Butt)



2014 Incheon India 1-1 Pakistan (Penalty shootout 4-2)

(Goal scorers: For India Kothajit Khadangbam. For Pakistan Muhammad Rizwan Sr.)



2018 Jakarta Japan 6-6 Malaysia (Penalty shootout 3-1)

(Goal scorers: For Japan Seren Tanaka, Kenta Tanaka(2) , Kaito Tanaka, Koji Yamasaki and Hiromasa Ochiai. For Malaysia Razie Rahim, Tengku Ahmed Tajuddin (3), Faizal Saari and Muhammad Amirol)