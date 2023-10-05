Indian men's hockey team reaches final with thrilling 5-3 victory over Korea

Hardik Singh, Mandeep Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Amit Rohidas, and Abhishek scored goals for India.





Indian men's hockey team will face either Japan or China in the final. Image: Hockey India



The Indian men’s hockey team secured a spot in the final of the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022, with a thrilling 5-3 win over Korea in the 1st semi-final on Wednesday. India will face the winner of the second semi-final between Japan and China in the final of the tournament for a chance to win the gold medal and secure a spot in the Paris 2024 Olympics.



