Surviving Korean thriller

South Korea give Oly medallists a scare | India to face Japan in final



Rohit Mahajan in Hangzhou





Lalit Upadhyay celebrates after scoring India's third goal. PTI photos



Jo Boley So Nihal — Sat Sri Akal!’ These cheers, ringing around the Gongshu Canal Sports Park, the hockey venue, seemed a bit out of place in such a tranquil and leafy setting. But the few Indian spectators in the stadium felt that the occasion demanded it, in order to rouse the Indian team out of defensive stupor.