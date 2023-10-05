Indian men exorcise the ghost of 2018, enter Asian Games 2023 hockey final

It will take on reigning champion Japan in the final after the latter beat China 3-2 to silence a capacity crowd in the other semifinal.
Uthra Ganesan
Indian players celebrate after winning the Men’s Hockey Semifinal match against Korea. | Photo Credit: PTI
The ghost of Jakarta was finally exorcised as the Indian men’s hockey team entered the Asian Games final and one step closer to an Olympic ticket here on Wednesday with a 5-3 win against South Korea but not before slipping up briefly and getting a scare. It will take on reigning champion Japan in the final after the latter beat China 3-2 to silence a capacity crowd in the other semifinal.