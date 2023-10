Majestic final entry for India, beat South Korea 5-3

K ARUMUGAM







Taking early lead and maintaining it all through, Harmanpreet Singh’s dream Indian XI made it to the Asian Games final, majestically. With opportunistic goal apiece from Hardik Singh, Mandeep Singh, and Lalit Kumar Upadhyay in the 5th, 11th and 15th minutes respectively, India took a commanding 3-0 lead in the first quarter.