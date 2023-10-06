Two months to go: Indian Junior Men’s Hockey Team preparations underway for the FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup Malaysia 2023

The tournament is scheduled to be held from 5th December to 16th December 2023







New Delhi: The much-anticipated FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup Malaysia 2023 is just two months away and the preparations are in full swing for the Indian Junior Men’s Hockey Team as they look to lift the prestigious trophy. The FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup Malaysia 2023 will be held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, from 5th December to 16th December 2023. A total of 16 teams will be competing in the FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup Malaysia 2023.



