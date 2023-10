Indian Women’s Team faces Japan in battle for Bronze medal at the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2023

India and Japan had topped their respective Pools before going down in Semi-Finals







Hangzhou: In their last clash at the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022, the Indian Women's Hockey Team is gearing up to face Japan in the Bronze medal match on Saturday. Both teams had demonstrated remarkable performances in their respective Pools, and this battle for the podium promises to be a thrilling encounter.