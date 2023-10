'Unlucky to concede after penalty corner deflection': Savita, Schopman reflect on China defeat

Indians looked unsettled in the big match against the hosts China to suffer a disappointing defeat after China took the lead with a series of penalty corners.





India went down 0-4 to China in the women's hockey semifinals. (AGNS)



Captain Savita Punia and coach Janneke Schopman pointed to the deflections leading to the first two goals by China as the catalyst in India's 0-4 defeat in the semifinal in the Asian Games 2023 at the Gongshu Canal Sports Park Stadium on Thursday.