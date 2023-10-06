We didn’t play ‘our hockey’, says India captain Savita Punia after China loss

India head coach Janneke Schopman suggested that China’s exposure to the higher-quality FIH Pro League last season aided its progress under new head coach Alyson Annan.



Aashin Prasad





A desolate India will now have to regroup in two days’ time to play the bronze medal match. | Photo Credit: PTI



With a place in the final at stake and a chance to secure a spot in the 2024 Paris Olympics, India women turned in a performance to forget in its 0-4 loss to host China in the women’s hockey semifinal, here at the Gongshu Canal Sports Park Field on Thursday.



