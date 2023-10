Alysan Annan: “Overall, we were the better team and put in a good performance today”

K. ARUMUGAM







Alyson Annan is taking Mandarin lessons. The Chinese women’s team she coaches is working on their English. Together, however, they appear to be on the same page evidenced by a thumping 4-0 victory over India in the Asian Games hockey semi-final at Gongshu Canal Sports Park in Hangzhou, China, on Thursday.