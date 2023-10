Indian women baulks under pressure, China routs them 0-4 in the semis

K. ARUMUGAM







Chinese were a quick learners. Quick learners always teach you in the end. It’s what happened yesterday in the Asian Games’ women hockey final. India defeated China 7-1 in the first match of Pro-League but could hardly beat them 2-1 in the second. It was in January last year. How the Chinese came close to draw India within 24 hours! They learnt their lessons quickly.