Indian Women’s Team goes down 0-4 against China in the Semi-Final of 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022

India will now play against either Korea or Japan in the Bronze medal match on Saturday







Hangzhou: The Indian Women’s Hockey Team suffered a 0-4 loss against China in the 1st Semi-Final of the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022. Despite creating multiple chances, India were not able to get on the scoresheet, while China netted four goals through Jiaqi Zhong (25’), Meirong Zou (40’), Meiyu Liang (55’), and Bingfeng GU (60’).