China and Korea entered into women's hockey final

By Tariq Ali
The host China defeated India by 4-0 in the first semi final of the women's hockey event in the 19th Asian Games 2022 at Gongshu Canal Sports Park Stadium Hangzhou. For the Chinese team Zhong Jiaqi, Zou Meirong, Liang Meiya and Gu Bingfeng each scored a goal.
In the second semi final South Korea defeated defending champion Japan by 4-3 in the penalty shootout after the match ended in a 2-2 draw in the regulation full time. For the South Korean team Seo Jung-eun and Park Seung-ae scored goals. For the Japanese team Shiho Kobayakawa and Shihori Oikawa each scored a goal.
Following are the details of the previous finals of the women's hockey event in the Asian Games
9th Asian Games, New Delhi 1982
No playoffs
India won the gold medal and South Korea won silver medal.
10th Asian Games, Seoul 1986
No playoffs
South Korea won the gold medal and Japan won silver medal
11th Asian Games Beijing 1990
No playoffs
South Korea won the gold medal and China won the silver medal
12th Asian Games Hiroshima 1994
No playoffs
South Korea won the gold medal and Japan won the silver medal
13th Asian Games Bangkok 1998
Final - South Korea 2-1 India
(Goal scorers: For South Korea Kim Tae Seon and Seong Shin-Oh. For India Pritam Rani Siwach)
14th Asian Games Busan 2002
Final - China 2-1 South Korea
(Goal scorers: for China Zhaoxia Chen and Fu Baorong. For South Korea Kim Seong-eun)
15th Asian Games Doha 2006
Final - China 1-0 Japan
(Goal scorer: Ren Ye)
16th Asian Games Guangzhou 2010
Final - China 0-0 South Korea (Penalties 5-4). Kim Eun-Sil (South Korea) missed her penalty
17th Asian Games Incheon 2014
Final - South Korea 1-0 China
(Goal scorer: Kim Da-rae)
18th Asian Games Jakarta 2018
Final - Japan 2-1 India
(Goal scorers: for Japan Minami Shimuzi and Motomi Kawamura. For India Neha Goyal)