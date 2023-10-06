China and Korea entered into women's hockey final

By Tariq Ali



The host China defeated India by 4-0 in the first semi final of the women's hockey event in the 19th Asian Games 2022 at Gongshu Canal Sports Park Stadium Hangzhou. For the Chinese team Zhong Jiaqi, Zou Meirong, Liang Meiya and Gu Bingfeng each scored a goal.







In the second semi final South Korea defeated defending champion Japan by 4-3 in the penalty shootout after the match ended in a 2-2 draw in the regulation full time. For the South Korean team Seo Jung-eun and Park Seung-ae scored goals. For the Japanese team Shiho Kobayakawa and Shihori Oikawa each scored a goal.



Following are the details of the previous finals of the women's hockey event in the Asian Games



9th Asian Games, New Delhi 1982

No playoffs

India won the gold medal and South Korea won silver medal.



10th Asian Games, Seoul 1986

No playoffs

South Korea won the gold medal and Japan won silver medal



11th Asian Games Beijing 1990

No playoffs

South Korea won the gold medal and China won the silver medal



12th Asian Games Hiroshima 1994

No playoffs

South Korea won the gold medal and Japan won the silver medal



13th Asian Games Bangkok 1998

Final - South Korea 2-1 India

(Goal scorers: For South Korea Kim Tae Seon and Seong Shin-Oh. For India Pritam Rani Siwach)



14th Asian Games Busan 2002

Final - China 2-1 South Korea

(Goal scorers: for China Zhaoxia Chen and Fu Baorong. For South Korea Kim Seong-eun)



15th Asian Games Doha 2006

Final - China 1-0 Japan

(Goal scorer: Ren Ye)



16th Asian Games Guangzhou 2010

Final - China 0-0 South Korea (Penalties 5-4). Kim Eun-Sil (South Korea) missed her penalty



17th Asian Games Incheon 2014

Final - South Korea 1-0 China

(Goal scorer: Kim Da-rae)



18th Asian Games Jakarta 2018

Final - Japan 2-1 India

(Goal scorers: for Japan Minami Shimuzi and Motomi Kawamura. For India Neha Goyal)